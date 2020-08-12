Single and ready to settle down? ‘Married at First Sight’ to hold casting call in Houston

HOUSTON – Are you single and ready to mingle with someone for life? “Married at First Sight” is looking for you.

The show’s producers are hosting an exclusive casting call in Houston for the upcoming season. Online applications are currently being accepted at MAFSHouston.CastingCrane.com.

Producers said the show’s goal is to cast brave marriage-minded single men and women for the TV docuseries in which they trust a panel of experts to help them find “the one.” Senior Casting Producer and Houstonian Bonnie Clark said she hopes that even more singles are committed to finding everlasting love and faith in the matchmaking process.

“Married at First Sight” is available on Lifetime TV, Netflix and Hulu.