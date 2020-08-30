3 dead, 1 hospitalized after plane crash in Bryan, police say

HOUSTON – Three people died and another one was transported to the hospital after a plane crash in Bryan, officials said.

A single-engine Piper PA24 with four people aboard crashed on the runway at Coulter Field Airport, a public airport in Brazos County, according to preliminary findings by the FAA. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

No names have been released at this time.

Bryan Police Department asks for the public to avoid this area. The department will be securing the scene until the FAA arrives for an investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.