This year, the State Fair of Texas will serve its fair food via a drive-thru

While this year’s State Fair of Texas is among the many events canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday that it will offer its fans an opportunity to snag some of the festival’s famous fair food and a photo-op with Big Tex via a socially distanced drive-thru.

The State Fair of Texas will welcome visitors into Fair Park for an abridged fair experience dubbed the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru. During the event, attendees can drive through the fair grounds, snap a picture with Big Tex, who will wear a massive face mask for the occasion, and gather some artery-clogging goodies like Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Stiffler’s Fried Oreos, french fries, cotton candy, and kettle corn, along the way.

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place each Friday, Saturday and Sunday between Sept. 25 and Oct. 18. The drive-thru will not open on Saturday, Oct. 10 due to the AT&T Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl Stadium. The drive-thru will also open on two weekdays during October: Monday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 15. There will be a special photo-only experience on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20, according to the event’s website.

Organizers ask attendees to remain in their car at all times, except when using the restroom or having their photo taken with Big Tex. Visitors must also don a face mask when interacting with staff or vendors and must also practice social distancing.

Those who wish to attend must purchase tickets online in advance.

Here are the packages offered:

Big Tex Photo Package (25): This photo package, available only onSaturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, includes admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight people and a downloadable professional photo with Big Tex.

Fair Food & Photo Package A ($65): This package meant to feed one to two people includes admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight people, downloadable professional photo with Big Tex, 2 soft drinks or bottled waters, 2 Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs, 1 order of Jack’s French Fries, 1 order of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos, 1 bag of cotton candy, 1 bag of kettle corn.

Fair Food & Photo Package B ($99): This package meant to feed three to four people includes admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight people, downloadable professional photo with Big Tex, 4 soft drinks or bottled waters, 4 Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs, 2 order of Jack’s French Fries, 2 orders of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos, 2 bags of cotton candy, 2 bags of kettle corn.

There’s also an option to pre-order the following add-ons in packs of two: Sweet Connie’s Corn on the Cob, Additional Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, sausage on a stick, turkey legs.

Click here for more information.