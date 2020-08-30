Teen dies after being electrocuted in pool at hotel near North Freeway

HOUSTON – A teen was electrocuted while swimming at a pool at a hotel on North Freeway, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Americas Best Value Inn at 16510 North Fwy.

An unknown person had removed the interior light from the housing of the pool exposing the wires, officials said. When the teen swam up, he touched the exposed wire, which electrocuted him and caused him to drown.

Officials said an emergency medical response team administered CPR at the location and he was transported to the hospital, where they tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.