Howdy, there: Texans have the sexiest accent in the US, according to survey

HOUSTON – Texans have the sexiest accent in the country, according to a survey.

Big 7 Travel audience members voted in an annual poll and the Texas accent was voted No. 1 for the second year in the row.

“The typical Texan accent is a ’Southern accent with a twist’, with strong ’r’s and plenty of ‘Howdy’s’,” Big 7 Travel wrote. “America’s sexiest accent? We’d have to agree.”

Along with Texas, New York, Boston, Alabama and Chicago accents rounded out the top 5. Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Floridian, Long Islander and New Jersey accents were the least favorite among the audience.

Texas, grab a Coke and celebrate for having the sexiest accent in the U.S.

See the full ranking by clicking here.

Top 10 Accents: