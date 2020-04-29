A glossary of words and phrases only Texans understand

Everyone gets on Texans for saying “y’all,” but not many people point out our other words or vernacular.

If you think about things Texans tend to say, you’ll realize the state practically has its own language.

Here’s a glossary of 10 words and phrases commonly used by Texans:

• “Coke” is any carbonated beverage, not specifically coca-cola.

If someone asks for a coke, a Texan would ask them “what kind?” A Non-Texan would bring them coca-cola.

• “Bless your heart” is an expression used to show pity.

Texans say: “Bless your heart.”

Non-Texans say: “I’m sorry to hear that.”

• “Fixin’ to” means about to.

Texans say: “I’m fixin’ to leave.”

Non-Texas say: “I’m about to leave”

• “Git-R-Done” means get it done.

Texans say: “Let’s Git-R-Done.”

Non-Texans say: “Let’s get this done.”

• “Gonna” means going to.

Texans say: “I’m gonna go to the store.”

Non-Texans say: “I’m going to go to the store.”

• “Howdy” means hello.

Texans say: “Howdy”

Non-Texans say: “Hello”

• “Reckon” means think.

Texans say: “I reckon it’ll last two weeks.”

Non-Texans say: “I think it will last two weeks.”

• "Sweating like a hooker in church” means to be nervous.

Texans say: “I’m sweating like a hooker in church.”

Non-Texans say: “I’m nervous.”

• “This ain’t my first rodeo” means to have experience.

Texans say: “This ain’t my first rodeo.”

Non-Texans say: “I’ve done this before.”

“Y’all” means you all.

Texans say: “Y’all should come out to the game tonight.”

Non-Texans say: “You guys should come out to the game tonight.”