Family says body found in Brays Bayou belonged to 2-year-old Maliyah Bass

HOUSTON – Family and friends are demanding justice in the case of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass. Her remains were positively identified Saturday evening as those found in Brays Bayou last Sunday, her family confirmed.

“We know now that was our Tootie,” said Bass’s grandma Rosalie Jimerson.

Jimerson and dozens of others held a vigil for the child Saturday evening at the same apartment complex where she was reported missing.

“Tootie touched a lot of lives all over the world and I know a lot of people are hurting but I want the city of Houston to know that we will get justice for Maliyah,” Jimerson said.

Bass’s memory brought smiles to those in attendance. While Jimerson recounted their special bond.

“I talked to her on Facetime. Her mom let me talk to her every day and she would be, ’Hi, my Nanna. And, I would be like, ’Hi, my Tootie.’ I’ll never forget that,” she said.

The family asking anyone with information in Bass’s case to come forward and call the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600.