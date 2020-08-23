HPD: Child found dead in Brays Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas – A small child was found dead in Brays Bayou Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Homicide detectives are en route to the 5200 block of Carrolton Street where the child’s body was discovered.

HPD homicide detectives are en route to the 5200 block of Carrolton Street after a small child was found deceased in Braes Bayou. There is no ID or cause of death at this time. The scene is still developing and no further information is available at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2020

At this time, the deceased child has not been identified and the cause of death is not known, according to the Houston Police Department.

It’s is unknown if this scene is related to the search for missing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.