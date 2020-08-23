93ºF

HPD: Child found dead in Brays Bayou

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON, Texas – A small child was found dead in Brays Bayou Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Homicide detectives are en route to the 5200 block of Carrolton Street where the child’s body was discovered.

At this time, the deceased child has not been identified and the cause of death is not known, according to the Houston Police Department.

It’s is unknown if this scene is related to the search for missing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

