2-year-old child missing in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A two-year-old child is missing in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Maliyah Bass was last seen at 7 a.m. Saturday morning on the 10600 block of Beechnut Street, the family said. The child was wearing red, white and pink polka dots with blue shoes. She was carrying a pink and white pillowcase with letter block inside.

The child’s mother said she went inside an apartment for a few minutes while the child was playing outside. When the mother returned, the child was missing.

HPD has been on the scene since at least 9 a.m. Investigators drained the fields and combed the fields near the apartment.

The department has not ruled foul play out. They are currently interviewing the mother and father.

There are no suspects at this time, according to HPD.

If you have seen this missing child r know where she is, please call HPD’s Missing Persons Desk at 832-394-1840.