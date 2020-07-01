LIVE: Family of missing Fort Hood soldier from Houston speaks in Washington

HOUSTON – The family of a missing Fort Hood soldier who is from Houston is scheduled to speak Wednesday in Washington.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who is assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen on April 22 in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters.

Officials at the military’s Criminal Investigation Command announced Tuesday that “partial human remains” were found near the Leon River in Bell County during the search for Guillen. Investigators are still working to identify those remains.

Tim Miller, of Texas EquuSearch, said his teams suspended their search for Guillen after news of remains being found.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston) said after a meeting with Fort Hood officials last week that investigators believe foul play was involved in Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen’s family traveled to Washington to call for federal action in her disappearance. Their news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.