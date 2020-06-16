5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 16

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, June 16:

1. Gov. Abbott to address rising COVID-19 hospitalizations as Texas hits 1-day high Monday

Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients, setting a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he will address the issue of growing COVID-19 hospitalizations in a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

2. COVID-19 cases continue to grow in first responders, putting strain on department

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Texas and Harris County as the state reopens. How much of a toll is that taking on first responders?

According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, it’s beginning to strain manpower at the fire department.

Since March, over 500 HFD employees have been quarantined and 75 have tested positive for COVID-19.

3. Fort Bend County judge launches $22M grant program for small businesses

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Friday that he is launching a program to help small businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the $22 million Small Business Emergency Grant Program will “address the financial hardships our small businesses have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic” using funds available through the federal CARES Act.

4. Search suspended for 20-year-old Crosby firefighter thrown from Jeep into water over Galveston Causeway Sunday

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for a 20-year-old Crosby Fire Department firefighter on Monday night.

"We have suspended the search pending any additional information,” wrote Captain Jason Smith, sector Houston-Galveston commanding officer. "Suspending a search is never an easy decision to make and our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Kent Zavala and his dog were ejected from a Jeep during a three-vehicle collision on Galveston’s I-45 causeway. Both Zavala and the dog were thrown off the causeway, into the waters of Galveston Bay below.

5. Reward increased to $25K in search for Houston-native Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, last seen almost 2 months ago

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for “credible information” in the search for a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who went missing nearly two months ago.

Houston-native Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, officials wrote in a Facebook post Monday. She has not been seen since.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Yataghan [yat-uh-gan, -guh n] (noun) a Turkish saber having a doubly curved blade, concave toward the hilt, and a hilt with a prominent pommel and no guard.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 16, 1884: The first roller coaster in America opens at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York. Known as a switchback railway, it was the brainchild of LaMarcus Thompson, traveled approximately 6 miles per hour and cost a nickel to ride.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Our happiness depends on wisdom all the way.” - Sophocles

