Fort Bend County judge expected to launch $22M grant program for small businesses

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Friday that he plans on launching a program to help small businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the $22 million Small Business Emergency Grant Program will “address the financial hardships our small businesses have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic” using funds available through the federal CARES Act.

The grants will be available to eligible small businesses in the amount of up to $10,000 per business, according to the release.

In order to qualify, the small business must have “incurred eligible expenses under the CARES Act, including the purchase of (PPE), re-opening supplies, renovations, equipment, inventory and remote working expenses and lease/mortgage assistance and utilities.”

These expenses must have been incurred as of April 3.

George will be making the official announcement at 9 a.m. Monday.