Nationwide cell service outage is affecting local ability to call 911, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Wireless carriers around the US are experiencing outages Monday afternoon, including T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and others.

Service-tracking website, Down Detector, notes outage reports in major U.S. cities including Houston, Dallas, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, tweeted soon after that engineerings were working to resolve the “voice and data issue” that was affecting customers Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that 911 services were being affected.

“We were just advised there is a nationwide outage for @TMobile’s ability to make 911 calls. T-Mobile is currently working on this issue. #HouNews,” officials wrote.

We were just advised there is a nationwide outage for @TMobile’s ability to make 911 calls. T-Mobile is currently working on this issue. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 15, 2020

HCSO officials told KPRC 2 that while the outage isn’t affecting their call center, it is affecting T-mobile customers who might try to call 911. There is no alternative number to call, officials said.

At about 4:42 p.m., T-Mobile was still working on restoring service to those customers affected by the outage. They suggested people use third-party calling apps like Whatsapp and FaceTime while they continued to work on the issue.

Our engineers are working to resolve a widespread routing issue affecting voice & text. Customers may experience longer care wait times. Please try third-party calling apps (FaceTime, WhatsApp, Signal) as a temp solution. — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) June 15, 2020

