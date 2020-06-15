Search continues for 20-year-old Crosby firefighter thrown from Jeep into water over Galveston Causeway Sunday
HOUSTON – Texas Eqqusearch has joined in the search for a 20-year-old Crosby Fire Department firefighter who was thrown from his Jeep Sunday night from the Galveston Causeway, officials wrote in a press release Monday.
Kent Zavala was traveling in the northbound lanes of the Galveston Causeway when he and his dog, Tiki, were thrown from his Jeep when it a guardrail and rolled over.
“His dog has since been rescued,” officials wrote. “Kent’s shoes and cap were recovered; however, Kent has still not been located."
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white cutoff shorts.
If you have any information about Zavala’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.