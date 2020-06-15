88ºF

Search continues for 20-year-old Crosby firefighter thrown from Jeep into water over Galveston Causeway Sunday

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Officials are searching for 20-year-old Kent Zavala, after he was thrown from a Jeep into water off the Galveston Causeway on June 14, 2020.
HOUSTON – Texas Eqqusearch has joined in the search for a 20-year-old Crosby Fire Department firefighter who was thrown from his Jeep Sunday night from the Galveston Causeway, officials wrote in a press release Monday.

Kent Zavala was traveling in the northbound lanes of the Galveston Causeway when he and his dog, Tiki, were thrown from his Jeep when it a guardrail and rolled over.

“His dog has since been rescued,” officials wrote. “Kent’s shoes and cap were recovered; however, Kent has still not been located."

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white cutoff shorts.

If you have any information about Zavala’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

