HOUSTON – Texas Eqqusearch has joined in the search for a 20-year-old Crosby Fire Department firefighter who was thrown from his Jeep Sunday night from the Galveston Causeway, officials wrote in a press release Monday.

Kent Zavala was traveling in the northbound lanes of the Galveston Causeway when he and his dog, Tiki, were thrown from his Jeep when it a guardrail and rolled over.

“His dog has since been rescued,” officials wrote. “Kent’s shoes and cap were recovered; however, Kent has still not been located."

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white cutoff shorts.

If you have any information about Zavala’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.