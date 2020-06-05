5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, June 5

Here are things you need to know for Friday, June 5:

1. Student-organized march draws more than 1,000 protesters in Katy

Thousands of protesters showed up to a student-organized march in Katy Park on Thursday.

The event, in honor of George Floyd, was held by ‘Katy for Justice,’ a group started by three Katy Independent School District students.

Katy for Justice organizers initially anticipated around 200 attendees, but said the number of people who confirmed on the group’s Facebook and Eventbrite pages surpassed 1,200.

2. Gunman who shot Ahmaud Arbery 3 times uttered racial slur while standing over his body, investigator testifies

A state investigator testified Thursday that a white man was heard saying a racist slur as he stood over Ahmaud Arbery’s body, moments after fatally shooting the black man with a pump-action shotgun.

In a hearing to determine whether there was enough evidence to proceed with a murder trial, the lead Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent in the case testified that Travis and Greg McMichael and a third man in another pickup, William “Roddie” Bryan, used their trucks to chase down and box in Arbery, who repeatedly reversed directions and ran into a ditch while trying to escape.

Travis McMichael then got out of his truck and confronted Arbery, later telling police he shot him in self-defense after Arbery refused his order to get on the ground, GBI agent Richard Dial said.

“Mr. Bryan said that after the shooting took place before police arrival, while Mr. Arbery was on the ground, that he heard Travis McMichael make the statement, ‘f - - - ing n - - - er,’” Dial said.

3. Med Center sees uptick in COVID-19 patients in ICUs; warns if trend continues, capacity could be exceeded in 2 weeks

Data collected from the various hospital systems in the Texas Medical Center shows an uptick in the number of Intensive Care admissions of coronavirus patients. This uptick triggered a warning from the medial center that if the current rate of admissions continues, then normal ICU bed capacity could be exceeded in two weeks’ time.

4. Here are 7 Houston-area family attractions that are now open

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third phase of his reopening of the Texas economy, allowing businesses to operate at up to 50% capacity.

With this new release, more attractions opened its doors, offering entertainment for all ages.

5. PHOTOS: This is what high school graduations in Houston looked like this week as districts practice social distancing

In-person high school graduations in Houston look a lot different this year.

Chairs are placed six feet apart, students are wearing face masks and elbow bumps are replacing handshakes.

WORD OF THE DAY

Halyardor [hal-yerd] (noun) any of various lines or tackles for hoisting a spar, sail, flag, etc., into position for use.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 5, 1933: The United States went off the gold standard, a monetary system in which currency is backed by gold, when Congress enacted a joint resolution nullifying the right of creditors to demand payment in gold.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Spring beckons! All things to the call respond; the trees are leaving and cashiers abscond.” - Ambrose Bierce

