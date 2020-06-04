Here are 7 Houston-area family attractions that are now open

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third phase of his reopening of the Texas economy, allowing businesses to operate at up to 50% capacity.

With this new release, more attractions opened its doors, offering entertainment for all ages. Now with school being out, parents are looking for new ways to keep the family entertained.

Whether it’s a day of education or catching some sun, we rounded up a few places that are now open and ready for some family fun.

George Ranch Historical Park

Address: 10215 FM 762 Rd, Richmond, TX 77469

More Information: georgeranch.org

Phone: (281) 343-0218

Before You Visit:

All guests ages 10 and up are required to wear a mask. Staff members and volunteers are also required to wear masks.

You should maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and other guests. The park will be operating at 25% capacity to help ensure proper social distancing.

Please purchase your admission tickets online. As part of the phased re-opening, tickets are only available for the next two weeks of open dates.

Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the park and heightened cleaning protocols have been implemented at each site.

To ensure proper sanitation and social distancing, historic house tours will not be offered at the 1890s Davis Victorian Mansion or the 1930s George Ranch Home. Cattle demonstrations will take place at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. only.

The George Ranch Historical Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lonestar Flight Museum

Address: 11551 Aerospace Ave, Houston, TX 77034

More Information: lonestarflight.org

Phone: (346) 708-2517

Before You Visit:

To allow for social distancing, the museum will operate at 25% capacity. Staff will monitor visitor numbers as well as limit the number of visitors in non-touch galleries that will remain open.

All visitors over the age of 10 will be required to wear a face mask.

Dedicated entrances and exits throughout the museum will be marked and stanchioned.

Floor decals will also be implemented to promote social distancing.

The Lone Star Flight Museum will continue digital engagement on social media platforms as well as on its website for those that may not yet be comfortable in public spaces.

Museum staff will have daily temperature screenings and practice social distancing in all areas of the museum.

FOMO Factory

Address: 5085 Westheimer Rd Suite 4710, Houston, TX 77056

More Information: thefomofactory.com

Phone: (713) 338-9833

Before You Visit:

A cleaning and sanitation crew staffed at all times - their only job is to constantly clean and sanitize the facility.

Sanitation station visits are mandatory for all employees and guests upon entry. This includes hand sanitation and UV lightbox for phones and other handheld electronics.

Maintain a distance of six feet between other guest groups and employees.

Temperature checks for both employees and guests upon arrival.

Time entry sensitive. If you are more than 15 minutes late for your scheduled time, you must reschedule.

Face masks are required upon entry. Bring your own or purchase their new FOMO masks.

Houston Zoo

Address: 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

More Information: houstonzoo.org

Phone: (713) 533-6500

Before You Visit:

Online tickets are now required for all guests. Anyone arriving at the Zoo without an online reservation will not be admitted.

Tickets will be offered in three time slots, 9:00 –11:00 a.m., noon – 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., which will limit the number of guests in the zoo at one time and provide for increased social distancing.

All tickets will allow free access to TXU Energy presents Dragons, a unique, limited-time special exhibit.

Zoo employees are required to wear masks, and guests are highly encouraged to use face-coverings or masks to help protect the zoo’s animals, staff and other guests.

The Zoo will manage traffic flow with a one-way path and limit the number of guests in the zoo. Throughout the one-way path, guests will be able to see fan favorites like whooping cranes, alligators, giraffes, rhinoceroses, chimpanzees, elephants, meerkats and many more. The whooping crane, gorilla, and cougar exhibits will have additional barriers to give extra protective space between the animals and guests.

Employees and guests are instructed to stay home if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other known symptoms of COVID-19.

Children’s Museum of Houston

Address: 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

More Information: cmhouston.org

Phone: (713) 522-1138

Before You Visit:

The museum’s new hours are Wednesday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Free Family Night Thursday 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.) and Sunday, Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Buy tickets in advance! Visitor flow will be maintained through timed entry tickets.

Timed entry tickets for 2.5-hour visit will ensure a consistent flow of families at a 20% capacity (a little over 100 visitors max. at a time)

The museum will check your temperature before entry using thermal scanners like in airports. Proceed to the hand sanitizing bars and then scan your online reservation at the box office.

Adults, children ages 2+, and museum staff must wear masks that cover the nose and mouth to enter the museum.

A larger cleaning crew – one for each gallery – will disinfect surfaces, components and “high touch” areas, like door handles and elevator buttons. Wipes and “dirty bins” will be available for used toys. In addition, the museum has installed 50 sneeze guards, 24 hand sanitizing stations, two hand sanitizing bars, HEPA filters, additional UV lights in air ducts and removed 48 hands-on components.

Please note Challenge Course, PowerTower and Tot*Spot are on pause for now.

Moody Gardens

Address: 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

More Information: moodygardens.org

Phone: (409) 683-4200

Before You Visit:

They encourage you to purchase tickets online to further efforts with social distancing. You can also purchase tickets at the ticket windows on the property.

Also note, Moody Gardens now has a cashless transaction policy and accepts credit cards only property-wide to further reduce physical contact.

Palm Beach is open Friday through Sunday

Discovery Museum, Ropes Course and Zip Line will remain closed until further notice

Staff will all be required to use PPE based on their specific job roles at the resort, and if you wish to wear a mask or gloves, we encourage you to use these items. Masks and gloves will be available to all guests upon request.

Big Rivers Waterpark

Good Morning☀️IT’S OPENING DAY!! Excited to see all the smiling faces walking through our gates! We are open from 10:30-6:00 today and are operating at a limited capacity. Posted by Big Rivers Waterpark on Saturday, May 23, 2020

Address: 23101 TX-242, New Caney, TX 77357

More Information: bigriverswaterpark.com

Phone: (832) 509-1556

Before You Visit: