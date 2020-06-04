87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

PHOTOS: This is what high school graduations in Houston looked like this week as districts practice social distancing

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Education, Graduation, Class of 2020, Conroe ISD, Clear Creek ISD, Crosby ISD
Oak Ridge HS Graduation at Woodforest Bank Stadium Wednesday June 3
Oak Ridge HS Graduation at Woodforest Bank Stadium Wednesday June 3 (Courtesy of Conroe ISD/Twitter)

In-person high school graduations in Houston look a lot different this year.

Chairs are placed six feet apart, students are wearing face masks and elbow bumps are replacing handshakes.

In-person ceremonies are being held this week for many students throughout the Houston area.

The ceremonies resumed after guidelines were released by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency, who announced earlier in May that in-person graduation ceremonies would resume if social distancing and health protocols could be followed.

Take a look below at how these Houston-area school districts are holding their graduation ceremonies:

Images from the June 1st ceremony. Miss the ceremony? View it on Conroe ISD's Graudation Central web page.

Posted by Conroe Independent School District on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The Cypress Falls High School graduating class of 2020 celebrated its commencement on June 2 at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium. A total of 811 graduates earned their diplomas! #CyFallsGrad #Classof2020 #CFISDspirit

Posted by Cypress-Fairbanks ISD on Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Posted by Spring Branch Independent School District on Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Posted by Crosby ISD on Friday, May 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: