PHOTOS: This is what high school graduations in Houston looked like this week as districts practice social distancing

In-person high school graduations in Houston look a lot different this year.

Chairs are placed six feet apart, students are wearing face masks and elbow bumps are replacing handshakes.

In-person ceremonies are being held this week for many students throughout the Houston area.

The ceremonies resumed after guidelines were released by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency, who announced earlier in May that in-person graduation ceremonies would resume if social distancing and health protocols could be followed.

Take a look below at how these Houston-area school districts are holding their graduation ceremonies:

That’s a wrap for @ClearCreekISD Class of 2020!!! What a wild six days we’ve had and enjoyed every minute of it. Congratulations @CFHS_Knights ! It was a beautiful Knight for a graduation!!! @ClearBrookHS @Clear_LakeHS pic.twitter.com/q90oXxdC6u — C3 Studios (@C3Studios_CCISD) June 4, 2020

Graduation day number...hmm...well anyway. We are excited to see @CFHS2020CLASS walk across this stage tonight. See you soon! #uKnighted pic.twitter.com/n6YDptVbEc — Clear Falls Knights (@CFHS_Knights) June 3, 2020

Images from the June 1st ceremony. Miss the ceremony? View it on Conroe ISD's Graudation Central web page. Posted by Conroe Independent School District on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The Cypress Falls High School graduating class of 2020 celebrated its commencement on June 2 at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium. A total of 811 graduates earned their diplomas! #CyFallsGrad #Classof2020 #CFISDspirit Posted by Cypress-Fairbanks ISD on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Clear Brook HS, you were terrific at the 2020 Graduation tonight. Parents and students modeled dignity and respect for each other. So proud of you. pic.twitter.com/WmLxEYfMlH — Greg Smith (@GSmithccisd) June 3, 2020

Another beautiful morning at @FortBendISD Hall Stadium, but it’s Hurricane season as we celebrate the @HHS_Canes Class of 2020! Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/DlKYmk3lSO — Charles Dupre (@superdupre) June 2, 2020