Set sail: These cruises are departing from Galveston in the coming months

Several cruise lines suspended operations earlier this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the cancellation of dozens of cruises sailing from Galveston. Come August, at least two cruise lines --Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International-- will resume cruises out of Galveston with new safety protocols in place meant to keep passengers and crew members safe from the virus.

These measures include rigorous screening protocols and enhanced sanitation measures.

Click here for the latest information on Carnival Cruise Line’s COVID-19 safety measures.

Click here for the latest information on Royal Caribbean International cruise line’s COVID-19 safety measures.

When you’re ready to set sail on the high seas, consider these cruises departing from Galveston in August and September:

Carnival cruises departing from Galveston in August and September

4 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas on board Carnival Dream

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Cozumel, Mexico | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

5 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 3, Aug. 8, Aug. 17, Aug. 22, Aug. 31. Sept. 5, Sept. 14, Sept. 19, Sept. 28

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas on board Carnival Dream

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Progreso, Yucatan | Cozumel, Mexico | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

6 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 23, Sept. 20

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas on board Carnival Freedom

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Costa Maya, Mexico | Mahogany Baya, Isla Roatan | Cozumel, Mexico | Galveston, Texas

7 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Sept. 6

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas on board Carnival Freedom

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Cruising | Mahogany Baya, Isla Roatan | Belize | Cozumel, Mexico | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

7 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 16, Sept. 13

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas on board Carnival Freedom

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Cruising | Montego Bay, Jamaica | Grand Cayman | Cozumel, Mexico | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

7 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 26

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas on board Carnival Vista

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Cruising | Cozumel, Mexico | Belize | Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan | Cruising | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

7 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 26

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas on board Carnival Vista

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Cruising | Montego Bay, Jamaica | Grand Cayman | Cozumel, Mexico | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

8 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 29, Sept. 16

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas on board Carnival Freedom

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Key West, Florida | Freeport, Bahamas | Half Moon Cay, Bahamas | Nassau, Bahamas | Cruising | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

Click here for more information on Carnival cruises or to view additional cruise dates.

Royal Caribbean cruises departing from Galveston in August and September

4 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 3, Aug. 31, Sept. 14

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas, onboard Enchantment of the Seas

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Cozumel, Mexico | Galveston, Texas

5 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 9

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas, onboard Enchantment of the Seas

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico | Cozumel, Mexico | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

5 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 26

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas, onboard Enchantment of the Seas

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Yucatan, Mexico | Cozumel, Mexico | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

7 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 9, Sept. 6

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas, onboard Liberty of the Seas

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Cozumel, Mexico | Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico | Roatan, Honduras | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

7 night Bahamas & Perfect Day cruise

Departure: Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Sept. 18, Sept. 25

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas onboard Enchantment of the Seas

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Key West, Florida | CocoCay, Bahamas | Nassau, Bahamas | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

7 night Western Caribbean Cruise

Departure: Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Aug. 23, Aug. 30, Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Sept. 27

Leaving from: Galveston, Texas, onboard Liberty of the Seas

Visiting: Galveston, Texas | Cruising | Cozumel, Mexico | George Town, Grand Cayman | Falmouth, Jamaica | Cruising | Galveston, Texas

Click here for more information on Royal Caribbean cruises or to view additional cruise dates.