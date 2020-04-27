HERE 2 HELP: These are the best items to donate to Houston food pantries

HOUSTON – With thousands of Houstonians laid off or furloughed from their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are struggling to feed their families and are turning to food pantries for assistance.

These pantries however are facing a shortage of food donations from grocery stores, from who they receive most of their donations, due to the large influx of shoppers stocking up.

Now more than ever, local non-profit organizations, churches and schools are in need of donations to distribute to families in need.

How to help

There are many food pantries located throughout the Greater Houston collecting food donations.

Below is a list of the food items you can donate at this time that pantries most need:

Boxed cereal

Canned fruit (in juice or light syrup)

Hearty soups

Canned vegetables (low sodium)

Peanut butter

Canned tuna

Beans (dry and bagged)

Rice

Pasta

Canned soups

Jelly

Nutritious snacks

Bottled water

Some pantries are also accepting other resources including:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Disinfectant

Bleach wipes

To find a food pantry near you, click here to access a list created by the Houston Food Bank which includes a map, addresses and phone numbers of each location.

