Ask 2: How many patients have used the $11 million pop-up hospital built at NRG’s parking lot?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The original question: How many patients have used the new 11 million dollar county hospital built at the NRG parking lot?

The answer: None. No patients have been admitted to the facility which was built as a medical shelter in case the city’s hospitals reached full capacity.

During a press conference on Friday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she directed her the staff to ‘wind down’ the contract with Garner Environmental Services, the private contractor who built the facility.

Hidalgo said the decision was made because the number of coronavirus cases has declined and the curve has flattened, thanks to social distancing and stay at home orders.

The facility, equipped with 250 hospital beds, had a potential price tag of $60 million if used for two months, according to Harris County Commissioner R. Jack Cagle.

There is no set date as to when the facility will be dismantled.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

More coronavirus coverage

• Harris County heat map shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code

• We’ve got answers to 75 of your health and financial coronavirus questions

• KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez answers questions readers are sending her every day

• Resources for Texans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic

• Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area? We’ve crunched the data in these charts

• This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus

• This is what the coronavirus spread looks like right now across the world right now

• Find all the ways you can help local businesses in Houston on our Support Local page

• Share your favorite takeout food in Houston on our pins page dedicated to takeout food

• All the coronavirus news can be found at our page dedicated to everything you need to know

• Sign up for a daily newsletter on coronavirus news and Haley Hernandez’s health inbox newsletter

• Sign up for our text service and get your coronavirus questions answered