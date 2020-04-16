Local churches, charities help families in need during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Many organizations in Houston held food drives on Thursday to help those in need.

“Every day we are out serving families in need. Just yesterday, we had 300 cars come by,” said Cynthia Colbert, Catholic Charities President Hundreds of families lined up to help put food on the table.

“Everybody gets a disaster pack which has a can of vegetables, beans, rice, we like to do and then whatever we get in terms of fresh produce,” said Ellen Ginty, Catholic Charities Board Chair.

Volunteers loaded food into backseats and trunks of cars at the food pantry of the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston- Houston Guadalupe Center. They’ve served more than 2,000 families since the pandemic. Vilma Sherry gives of her time to help those in need.

“I’m not working at the moment so I feel like this is the way I can help out,” said Sherry. They host food drives every day at one of their three food pantries.

“We’re grateful for everything we can get and happy we can share,” said Ginty.

People can call 713-874-6521 for information on how to get assistance. St. Paul San Pablo Episcopal Church will have a food drive every Thursday for the next six weeks. The hours are from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. People can donate online at www.stpaulsanpablo.org/donate. People can register to volunteer at 713-252-3604.

