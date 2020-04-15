Here’s how your kids can enjoy virtual story time with Texas’ First Lady

HOUSTON – Texas’ First Lady Cecilia Abbott shared an article to her Facebook page announcing that she would be doing story times via Facebook Live.

Stars of Texas Storytime kicked off Tuesday. Abbott was joined by her dog Pancake while she read “Night-Night Texas” by Katherine Sully.

“While Texas families stay at home because of COVID-19, it is important that we find ways to connect as a community while maintaining social distancing.,” Abbott wrote on Facebook. “As the Lone Star State continues to respond to COVID-19, this program will provide both entertainment and education for Texas children, as well as a helping hand for Texas parents.”

The readings will be on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. You can watch via Facebook Live on either the Texas First Lady’s page or Gov. Greg Abbott’s page.

Watch the reading of “Night-Night Texas” below.

STARS OF TEXAS STORYTIME First Lady Cecilia Abbott debuts Stars of Texas Storytime with “Night-Night Texas” by Katherine Sully. Join us Tuesdays and Fridays at 10am Central. Posted by Greg Abbott on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

