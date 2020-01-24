‘It’s a warzone over here’: Homes severely damaged after massive building explosion in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Broken windows, busted garage doors, and plumes of smoke could be seen from a northwest Houston neighborhood rattled by a large building explosion.

According to area residents, the explosion happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday at a building about half a mile away from their homes on Rockcrest road and Stanford Court.

Nearly every house in the area had extensive damage to their homes, including blown-out windows, damaged garage doors and more.

“(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong,” said resident Mark Brady. “It busted out every window in out house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here … and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people’s roofs in and walls in and we don’t know what it is … It’s a warzone over here.”

Brady said the explosion was extremely loud and he has never experienced anything like it before.

“This is a disaster,” Brady said. “This is a big disaster. I really don’t know what happened … Houston we could use your prayers.”

According to Brady, he went around and checked to make sure people were OK and did not encounter anyone who was injured. However, the Houston Fire Department shared a tweet that said one person was transported to a hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown.

Police said the building is located on South Gessner near Clay Road and streets in the area have been clocked off.

Authorities said streets in the area are blocked off and firefighters are working on getting to the scene.