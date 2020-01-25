Here is how you can help those impacted by the northwest Houston explosion

HOUSTON – About 200 homes are damaged, in some cases, destroyed in an explosion Friday morning at the Watson Grinding & Manufacturing in northwest Houston.

The blast left people such as Erica Flores displaced.

”We don’t have doors, we don’t have windows in the house anymore and my house is kind of like split,” Flores said.

The American Red Cross has established an overnight shelter at Fairbanks United Methodist Church at 14210 Aston St. for those displaced by the explosion.

The Red Cross said the shelter will stay open so long as there is a need.

Volunteers are asking those who want to help the people to bring packaged food or donate to the Red Cross.

In the meantime, Councilwoman Amy Peck of the affected area said the city of Houston is working to come up with a longterm housing plan for residents who will be displaced for weeks, maybe even months.

Red Cross disaster trained volunteers are providing relief, comfort and a safe place to stay for those impacted by this morning’s explosion at Watson Grinding & Manufacturing until the all clear is given by local emergency management officials.#HoustonExplosion pic.twitter.com/tSZ9290XZC — American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast (@RedCrossTXGC) January 24, 2020

A Facebook crisis response page has been created. Users can offer or request help as well as mark themselves safe from the Houston explosion.

Users are providing and seeking food, water, clothing, toiletries, equipment, shelter, pet supplies, baby supplies, transportation and volunteer work.

Relief Gang, established by Rapper Trae the Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers, is also organizing a volunteer team to go help families clean up trash and debris. They have requested interested volunteers to call 346-857-9617.