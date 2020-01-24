This is what residents are saying on social media after explosion rocked northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Northwest Houston residents turned to social media early Friday morning after an explosion at a business.

Here are some of the posts we’re seeing about what resident say happened and the devastation they’re finding in and around their homes.

No audio but you can clearly see the shock wave,Be safe anybody in my neighborhood, i live right behind the explosion on Old brickhouse road #houstonexplosion pic.twitter.com/gUG3JlCu0x — KurlyDylan (@CurlyDylan) January 24, 2020

More than 6 miles away... viewer Mark from Oak Forest got the sound of the blast on his security camera. #houstonexplosion pic.twitter.com/PyJGgEJftk — Owen Conflenti 📺 (@kprc2owen) January 24, 2020

Thoughts to all those near the #explosion. Everyone check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.

Structural damage will need to be assessed on all those in area too. My ceiling fell down 2 miles away.#Allstate#SpringBranchExplosion #Houston #HoustonExplosion https://t.co/rOjeefhmbD — Seth Victoria (@Original_Seth_V) January 24, 2020

My house actually shook and woke me up #HoustonExplosion https://t.co/Ay922Y3dzz — Michael 🔽 (@BeingHuman1993) January 24, 2020

This is how close I live to the explosion location in Nw houston ( almost 4 miles) usually is only 5 min drive .

I pray for everyone’s safety 🙏🏻😰

Watson Grinding & Manufacturing Co,

4525 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77041#houstonexplosion #houston #houston_explosion pic.twitter.com/VUW0h5QN23 — imaa007 (@imaa007) January 24, 2020

Facebook also deployed an “I’m safe” crisis response message Friday morning to some Houston residents.

Facebook deployed a crisis response feature Friday after a massive explosion in northwest Houston. (Facebook)