What we know about Watson Valve Services, the business where a major explosion happened on Friday

The company where an explosion occurred Friday morning is locally owned and has been in business since 1972.

The explosion happened around 4:20 a.m. at Watson Valve Services located at 4525 Gessner Road. The business is about half a mile away from homes on Rockcrest Road and Stanford Court.

This is what we know right now about the business:

Owner: John M. Watson

Number of employees: 150-200 people

Established: 1972

What they do: Provide machining, grinding, lapping and thermal spray coatings. They sell services to energy related, power utility, pipeline, chemical, fertilizer and mining industries.

History of the business: It was founded as a grinding shop in 1960 by James Watson. It eventually grew into a full-scale machine shop.

Today: Now they specialize in the turning and milling of exotic alloys, hard metals and large parts. Their website says they are the leader in the “precise application of thermal spray coatings that extend the service life of parts in highly corrosive environments.”

Family business: The company is owned by the founder’s son, John Watson; son-in-law, Bob White; and grandson, Jason White.

Reports: Their last OSHA inspection appears to be in 2015 and there were no violations found. You can read it here.