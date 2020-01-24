’It’s a warzone over here’: Here’s what people who live near explosion scene are saying

HOUSTON – A massive explosion rocked northwest Houston early Friday, shaking many people in the Spring Branch neighborhood out of their beds.

The blast was reported about 4:20 a.m. at Watson Valve Services near the corner of Gessner and Clay roads.

Residents who live near the epicenter said windows were blown out of their homes. Others said the shockwave collapsed their ceilings and roofs. The garage doors on some homes were also damaged.

“It busted out every window in our house,” said resident Mark Brady. “It’s a warzone over here.”

See what residents are saying about the explosion in these videos.