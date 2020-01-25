48ºF

What we know about Gerardo Castorena, a victim in the deadly northwest Houston explosion

Others avoided catastrophe by being late to work

Joel Eisenbaum, Investigative Reporter

HOUSTON – Two employees of the Watson Valve Services company were killed in an explosion at the business early Friday morning in northwest Houston.

The men, identified as Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena, were at the business using the gym facilities when the blast occurred at 4:20 a.m., officials with the Houston Fire Department said in a press conference.

Castorena was a father of three, two girls and a boy and his coworker, Joshua Martinez remembered his life.

“He would be dancing around in the shop,” Martinez said.

He said Castorena, 45, would do anything for his friends, family, and co-workers.

Gerardo Castorena was one of two victims killed in an explosion in northwest Houston on Jan. 24, 2020.
Gerardo Castorena was one of two victims killed in an explosion in northwest Houston on Jan. 24, 2020. (KPRC)

“I said, ‘I’m hungry, bro, you got something I can eat?' and he’s like, ‘Yeah, go to the fridge, I got chicken nuggets.’ That how he was such a nice person,” Martinez said.

Martinez said his own father just missed the explosion by minutes because he was running late this morning.

“I wouldn’t have a dad if he wasn’t late,” Martinez said.

