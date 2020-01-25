What we know about Gerardo Castorena, a victim in the deadly northwest Houston explosion
Others avoided catastrophe by being late to work
HOUSTON – Two employees of the Watson Valve Services company were killed in an explosion at the business early Friday morning in northwest Houston.
The men, identified as Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena, were at the business using the gym facilities when the blast occurred at 4:20 a.m., officials with the Houston Fire Department said in a press conference.
Castorena was a father of three, two girls and a boy and his coworker, Joshua Martinez remembered his life.
“He would be dancing around in the shop,” Martinez said.
He said Castorena, 45, would do anything for his friends, family, and co-workers.
“I said, ‘I’m hungry, bro, you got something I can eat?' and he’s like, ‘Yeah, go to the fridge, I got chicken nuggets.’ That how he was such a nice person,” Martinez said.
Martinez said his own father just missed the explosion by minutes because he was running late this morning.
“I wouldn’t have a dad if he wasn’t late,” Martinez said.
