The Evidence Room, Best of Season 1

The Evidence Room on KPRC2+ at 6:30p on Wednesdays.

Houston – Thousands of boxes sit on shelves holding the stories of victims from around the Greater Houston Area. Those boxes contain the evidence from horrific crimes that juries examined to determine a defendant’s fate.

To dig deeper into these cases, KPRC 2 Investigates launched ‘The Evidence Room.’ In each episode, you get unprecedented access to the Harris County Archives of Criminal Exhibits, like confession tapes, secret recordings, crime scene photos, and videos, and even the murder weapons used.

Evidence law enforcement gathered. (KPRC 2)

Some cases became well-known across the state and country, changing how people think and act.

Do you ever wonder why you check your candy during Halloween? It may be because Ronald Clark O’Bryan put cyanide in pixie sticks that killed his son and could have killed four more children in 1974.

Other cases changed the way the judicial system works. In the case of slain Officer James Irby, his widow created a foundation, pushed, and ended the day’s violent felons got out of prison for serving a fraction of their sentences.

In addition, the foundation carved a pathway to allow victims to give impact statements during the sentencing phase of a trial.

In the Best of ‘The Evidence Room,’ we highlight all six cases we followed during the first season. Inside the show, you’ll get a sneak peek at what KPRC 2 Investigates has in store for Season 2.

Season 2 of ‘The Evidence Room’ begins at 6:30p on January 25th, 2023.

The Evidence Room Season 2 (KPRC)

Ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream: