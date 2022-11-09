73º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH TONIGHT: The Evidence Room, Episode 5 - The Oldest Death Row Inmate

Inside the case file of Carl Wayne Buntion and the murder of Houston Police Officer James Irby

Robert Arnold, Investigative Reporter

Ana Lastra, KPRC 2 Investigates Executive Producer

Jason Nguyen, KPRC 2 Investigates Producer

Tags: The Evidence Room, Carl Wayne Buntion, James Irby, Houston Police Department, Execution, Death Row
The Evidence Room (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

HOUSTON – He was a convicted cop killer who became the oldest person ever executed in Texas.

Carl Wayne Buntion ended up on death row for murdering Houston police officer James Irby in 1990. But his path to noteriety started years earlier.

Ultimately, his story exposed significant flaws in the criminal justice system that would spark a reckoning across Texas.

Watch a new episode of The Evidence Room Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Carl Wayne Buntion already had a criminal record when he shot officer in the head and back, but he’d been released from prison early due to overcrowding.

He served just 13 months of a 15-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Carl Wayne Buntion, left, and Houston police officer James Irby. (Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Former US Marshal for the Southern District of Texas, Gary Blankenship, and Andy Kahn, with Crime Stoppers of Houston, reflect on Officer Irby’s life and impact on this city.

Plus, they share how this case would ultimately change how sentencing is handled for violent felons in the state of Texas.

Watch the season premiere of The Evidence Room here.

Three ways to watch KPRC 2+

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player above.
  • Watch on the Click2Houston app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Award winning investigative journalist who joined KPRC 2 in July 2000. Husband and father of the Master of Disaster and Chaos Gremlin. “I don’t drink coffee to wake up, I wake up to drink coffee.”

email

facebook

twitter

email