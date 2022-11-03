The Evidence Room, Episode 4 - The Tourniquet Killer

On a summer day in 1995, an unknown man called the KPRC 2 newsroom to report there was a killer on the loose. He would share where to find one of the victims, and law enforcement would soon discover the victim was 16-year-old Dana Sanchez.

It would be years before anyone knew that the man who made that call was Anthony Allen Shore.

On a summer day in 1995, Anthony Allen Shore called the KPRC 2 Newsroom to report there was a killer on the loose. He would share where to find one of the victims, and law enforcement would soon discover the victim was 16-year-old Dana Sanchez.

In this episode of ‘The Evidence Room,’ you’ll meet the person who took that call, Barbara Robertson. She’ll tell us how Shore watched her during that phone call, which haunted her for eight years before he was arrested. Plus, Robertson shares new details that she never expressed publicly about the case.

Sanchez wasn’t the only woman who suffered a violent death during that time frame. Deputies and officers would create a task force to unravel the murders of Sanchez, Laurie Lee Tremblay, Maria del Carmen Estrada, Diana Rebollar, and one victim who escaped. What detectives eventually learned about Shore’s crimes earned him the nickname, The Tourniquet Killer.