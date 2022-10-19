The Evidence Room, Episode 2 - The man who killed Halloween

HOUSTON – You may have heard about this story before, but you’ve never seen it quite like this.

“The Evidence Room” documentary series offers an unprecedented look by KPRC 2 Investigates into the criminal archives of Harris County. Episode 2 opens the case file of Ronald Clark O’Bryan, known as The Candy Man or The Man Who Killed Halloween.

The crimes unfolded in 1974 after a night of trick or treating, when O’Bryan gave his son and four other children Pixy Stix laced with cyanide. The poisoned candy would kill the young boy. The story would soon go national, and a disturbing picture of Ronald Clark O’Bryan began to emerge.

“Ronald Clark O’Bryan was notorious for two reasons, he killed his own son, and he ruined the tradition of Halloween trick or treating,” KPRC2 Reporter Susan Starnes tells us in a 1984 report.

