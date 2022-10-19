53º

Investigates

The Evidence Room, Episode 2 - The man who killed Halloween

Halloween decorations are up, and people are getting their candy ready to hand out to all the little goblins and ghouls. But do you know why many families check their trick or treat bags at the end of the frightful night?

Jason Nguyen, KPRC 2 Investigates Producer

Tags: KPRC 2 Investigates, The Evidence Room, KPRC 2+, Halloween, Halloween Candy, Candy, Ronald Clark O’Bryan
The Evidence Room: Episode 1

HOUSTON – You may have heard about this story before, but you’ve never seen it quite like this.

“The Evidence Room” documentary series offers an unprecedented look by KPRC 2 Investigates into the criminal archives of Harris County. Episode 2 opens the case file of Ronald Clark O’Bryan, known as The Candy Man or The Man Who Killed Halloween.

Watch ‘The Evidence Room’ every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

The crimes unfolded in 1974 after a night of trick or treating, when O’Bryan gave his son and four other children Pixy Stix laced with cyanide. The poisoned candy would kill the young boy. The story would soon go national, and a disturbing picture of Ronald Clark O’Bryan began to emerge.

“Ronald Clark O’Bryan was notorious for two reasons, he killed his own son, and he ruined the tradition of Halloween trick or treating,” KPRC2 Reporter Susan Starnes tells us in a 1984 report.

LEARN MORE: The Evidence Room: Cases that changed the people of Houston

Robert Clark O'Bryan mug shot (KPRC 2)

The Evidence Room, Episode 1: The murder case that haunts the Harris Co. criminal exhibit archive manager

Watch new episodes of “The Evidence Room” Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

Here’s how to find the KPRC 2+ livestream:
  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Catch the show at Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player above.
  • Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email