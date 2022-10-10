‘The Evidence Room’: The murder case that haunts the Harris Co. criminal exhibit archive manager

Houston – Thousands of boxes fill the shelves of the Harris County Criminal Exhibits Archive Room, and they are all managed by one woman: Rhonda Spinks.

Despite the thousands of boxes full of horrors, Spinks says there’s just one case that gets to her.

The case of Josue Flores, an 11-year-old boy who was stabbed to death while walking home from Marshall Middle School in Houston.

”The Evidence Room”: The cases that changed the people of Houston

“He was an innocent boy walking home from school,” said Spinks. “I mean a lot of these murder victims are innocent people at the wrong place at the wrong time, which he was. Well, he wasn’t even in the wrong place at the wrong time because he was walking home from school! Can’t explain it.”

As a result of Josue’s murder, Texas state lawmakers passed a new law in his name to provide transportation funding for children who live within walking distance to schools in high-crime neighborhoods.

Districts could apply for funding after providing data showing high risk of violence or hazardous traffic conditions.

The man convicted in Josue’s death, Andre Jackson, is now in prison for a lifetime.

Jackson was a U.S. Marine and was living at a Salvation Army shelter near Marshall Middle School.

Shortly after the death of Josue, community members rallied to have the men’s shelter moved away from the area. In the end, the Salvation Army permanently closed that location.

This map shows the location of Josue’s school, where he was found dead and the proximity to the now-closed shelter.

