Jacket containing DNA focus of trial for man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores, prosecutors say

The trial begins Monday for the man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores while he was walking home from school in northeast Houston in May 2016.

Andre Jackson, a former Marine, was charged in the case after investigators said they received new test results on DNA evidence in Josue’s murder.

According to KPRC 2 reporter Cathy Hernandez, what has already come up often is the distinctive green jacket prosecutors have said belonged to Jackson. Prosecutors said the jacket contained Josue’s DNA.

Jackson was wearing a gray suit and was surrounded by his attorneys. In opening statements, the state explained to jurors what happened the day of May 17, 2016 and explained how the green jacket will play a big role in the trial.

The defense said the evidence will show Jackson did not kill Josue.

Josue was walking home from Marshall Middle School when he was stabbed more than 20 times in his northeast Houston neighborhood. That summer, police arrested and charged Jackson.

A year later, charges were dropped because of inconclusive DNA evidence.

Then in 2019, the district attorney’s office announced new advanced DNA testing on a jacket seized from Jackson’s home does show a match to Josue. They officially brought a case to a grand jury to charge Jackson with murder.

Nearly six years later, KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice said there will be challenges for the prosecution.

Before opening statements, there was a hearing where the judge raised concerns about the search warrant that was used to seize the green jacket.

Jackson has maintained his innocence since the beginning.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

