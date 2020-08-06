Community honors Josue Flores with memorial marker in Near Northside

HOUSTON – A permanent granite marker acknowledging the life of Josue Flores was installed Wednesday in Near Northside, Houston City Councilwoman Karla Cisneros announced.

The marker is located near where the 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death while walking home from school in 2016.

Since Flores’s death, community members have faithfully and lovingly maintained an altar in his honor, Cisneros said in a Facebook post. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the community was not able to gather on the anniversary of his death.

“Josue’s mother is requesting that people begin to remember Josue on his birthday, instead of the day he died,” Cisneros said. “Many thanks to all the City of Houston Departments that worked so closely with me to get the memorial marker installed in time for Josue’s birthday next week.”

Flores would have turned 16 years old on Aug. 11.

“Thank you Father Thomas for blessing the site and for the comfort you bring to this family and community,” Cisneros said. “The tragic loss of Josue continues to be a galvanizing and unifying force in the Near Northside. This permanent marker will help (ensure) that he will never be forgotten.”

Flores’ case remains unsolved. Authorities named two suspects. The first one was cleared by his alibi.

The second, a Marine named Andre Jackson, was released a year after his arrest when investigators said DNA evidence made it impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is responsible for the crime. Prosecutors said Jackson remained a suspect in the case, and in June 2019, he was indicted.

In response to the horrifying death of Flores, Texas passed the Josue Flores Act, which provides transportation funding for children who live within walking distance to schools in dangerous neighborhoods.