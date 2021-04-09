5 years later: Family of Josue Flores say they’re still awaiting answers

Josue Flores is seen in a picture placed at a memorial near where he was killed in Houston on May 17, 2016. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The family of Josue Flores said they’re still waiting on answers in the case nearly five years later.

The family is demanding answers from local officials Friday afternoon after they say the case has been stalled out for years.

Eleven-year-old Flores was stabbed to death while walking home from school in 2016. His case remains unsolved. The authorities have named two suspects in the case, but the first one was cleared by his alibi.

The second, a Marine named Andre Jackson, was released a year after his arrest when investigators said DNA evidence made it impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is responsible for the crime. Prosecutors said Jackson remained a suspect in the case, and in June 2019, he was indicted.

In response to the horrifying death of Flores, Texas passed the Josue Flores Act, which provides transportation funding for children who live within walking distance to schools in dangerous neighborhoods.