WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments underway in trial of Andre Jackson, man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – Closing arguments are being made in the trial for Andre Jackson, the man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores.

Flores was stabbed roughly 20 times with a pocketknife nearly six years ago while walking home from school.

Surveillance video and photos put Jackson on the same street where and when Flores was killed back in May of 2016.

Much of the case has been centered on key evidence in the case, including the new pieces of surveillance video, which show Flores at different times on the day of his murder, from leaving Marshall Middle school to walking down the street with his backpack on.

Several other pieces of footage played for jurors during the trial showed Jackson putting on his jacket and looking at his hands, walking past an elementary school, and running down a street. The jacket Jackson had on, said prosecutors, is the same green jacket that they said belonged to Jackson the day Flores was killed, which contained his DNA.

