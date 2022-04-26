Josue Flores murder trial: Never before seen surveillance video played for jurors on day 2 of trial

HOUSTON – Andre Jackson, the man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores after stabbing him nearly 20 times while he was walking home from school, was back in court Tuesday as jurors listened during the second day of testimony.

An FBI video specialist and crime reconstruction expert was called by prosecutors to take the stand. He explained to the jury how the different pieces of footage, which show Flores and Andre Jackson, are connected to each other.

Jackson is accused of attacking and killing the 11-year-old back in 2016.

As prosecutors presented their case against him, much of Tuesday’s testimony centered on key evidence in the case, including the new pieces of surveillance video, which show Flores at different times on the day of his murder, from leaving Marshall Middle school to walking down the street with his backpack on.

Several other pieces of footage played for jurors showed Jackson putting on his jacket and looking at his hands, walking past an elementary school, and running down a street. The jacket Jackson had on, said prosecutors, is the same green jacket that they said belonged to Jackson the day Flores was killed, which contained his DNA.

Tuesday morning, Jackson sat with his defense team as the state called the first witness, the owner of a Chevron gas station. The business owner testified that he provided surveillance video to police in 2016, which showed a video of a man in a green jacket inside of his business.

“The family is desperately seeking justice and closure. They are very saddened and hopeful at the same time” said V. Rodriguez with The League of United Latin American Citizens.

The trial is expected to last into next week.

