Josue Flores murder: Trial for Andre Jackson continues into day 3

HOUSTON – The judge presiding over the Andre Jackson murder trial decided that testimony in the case will continue.

Andre Jackson is accused of killing Josue Flores while he was walking home from school in 2016.

On Tuesday, the defense made the claim that they did not receive a piece of evidence, specifically details of what was recovered following the execution of a search warrant.

Judge Collins ruled that the trial would continue but that one of the witnesses, Jimmy Turpin Lt. with the Special Crime Unit, would not be able to discuss the process to locate the defendant at the Salvation Army unless she approved the context in which the question is raised.

Testimony continued and the first witness called to the stand was Lt. John McGalin with HPD. He testified that he was brought in to help execute the arrest warrant for Andre Jackson.

KPRC 2 will continue to provide updates.