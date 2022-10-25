The Evidence Room, Episode 3: Murdered by a pickaxe

It was considered by many to be a gruesome killing. A man and woman were murdered by a pickaxe while in bed. Fueled by drugs and rage, Karla Fay Tucker would be caught on tape admitting to killings along with Danny Garrett.

A detective in the case, J.C. Mosier, tells us, “She just couldn’t go any further, or she would have kept going, but she just finally ran out of gas.”

In an extraordinary look, KPRC 2 Investigates takes you into the case that led to the execution of the second woman in The State of Texas.

Karla Faye Tucker Pickaxe (KPRC 2)

Before her execution, many came to Tucker’s defense. Some claimed she was a reformed woman, but it wasn’t enough for then-Governor George W. Bush to block an 11th-hour appeal.

“There was nothing in this case that wasn’t bizarre,” says Mosier.

Watch ‘The Evidence Room’ every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Here’s how to find the KPRC 2+ livestream: