Mayor Turner gives Tuesday update on coronavirus response in city

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will give his daily coronavirus response briefing Tuesday a day after the city announced expanded testing at two locations.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in the city will be among the issues he touches upon during his press conference about the current public health crisis in Houston.

KPRC 2 will provide a live stream of the press conference at 3 p.m.

More coronavirus coverage

• Find cases by zip code: Harris County heat map shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code

• Cases by county: A breakdown of how many coronavirus cases there are by county in the Houston area

• Answering your questions: We’ve got answers to dozens and dozens of your health and financial coronavirus questions

• Haley’s Health Inbox: KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez answers questions readers are sending her every day

• Coronavirus charts: Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area? We’ve crunched the data in these charts

• Follow the curve: This chart shows you the curve for Houston cases since March 15

• When it will peak: This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus

• Interactive map: This is what the coronavirus spread looks like right now across the world right now

• Support Local: Find all the ways you can help local businesses in Houston

• Get newsletters: Sign up for a daily newsletter on coronavirus news and Haley Hernandez’s health inbox newsletter