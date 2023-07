HOUSTON – Cookie dough lovers, rejoice!

Blue Bell has announced the return of its Krazy Kookie Dough ice cream.

The flavor is a flavorful cake batter cream base loaded with sugar cookie dough pieces in bright shades of green, blue and pink.

Blue Bell is only carrying this favorite in pint sizes and for a limited time only.

Have you tried this flavor before or do you plan on trying it?

