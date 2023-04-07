Blue Bell presents the half-gallon ice cream koozie

HOUSTON – Get excited ice cream lovers.

Blue Bell Creameries is now selling a Homemade Vanilla half-gallon ice cream koolie or koozie. To purchase it, click here.

The product allows people to keep their ice cream chilly and costs $18.99. It also has a sleeve at the bottom to help customers carry the koolie.

“We eat all we can and sell the rest” is printed on the bottom of the product.

Blue Bell also sells koolies for pints of ice cream for the cookies ‘n cream, mint chocolate chip, cookie two step, Dutch chocolate, strawberry and homemade vanilla flavors. There are also koolies for regular drinks.

The pint koolie is $7.99 and the one for beverages is $3.50.

