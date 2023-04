HOUSTON – Dairy Queen locations in Texas are offering $1 ice cream cones for a limited time.

The offer on the small original cones ends on April 16.

The best things that cost $1 come in the form of a small DQ® Cone. 🍦 Put a smile on your face by grabbing one today because this deal ends 4/16! pic.twitter.com/o6hHBKKxEe — Texas Dairy Queen (@DairyQueenTX) March 29, 2023

