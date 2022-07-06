Blue Bell rolls out hot-weather wear for your ice cream tub

BRENHAM, Texas – Brenham-based Blue Bell Ice Cream is now selling koozies to keep your ice cream cold.

In a social media post Wednesday the business wrote, “Don’t let your ice cream melt! Keep it cold with a koozie created just for your pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream. Available at the Blue Bell Country Store.”

The store is selling koozies with the look of Homemade Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Cookie Two-Step, Mint Chocolate Chip and Strawberry. Other koozies for canned drinks are also available.

You can get yours here. They’re $5.75 with tax and shipping starting at $6.95.