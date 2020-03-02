75ºF

Food

Blue Bell releases new ‘Cookie Dough Overload’ ice cream flavor

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Blue Bell's cookie dough overload flavor, featuring chocolate chip, peanut butter and fudge cookie doughs, has hit the shelves.
If you love Blue Bell’s cookie dough or cookie two-step ice cream, then you might want to try the newest flavor.

Blue Bell is debuting ‘Cookie Dough Overload’ ice cream.

Blue Bell describes the new flavor as “a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.”

Cookie Dough Overload is available in stores beginning today.

