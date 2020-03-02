Blue Bell releases new ‘Cookie Dough Overload’ ice cream flavor

If you love Blue Bell’s cookie dough or cookie two-step ice cream, then you might want to try the newest flavor.

Blue Bell is debuting ‘Cookie Dough Overload’ ice cream.

Blue Bell describes the new flavor as “a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.”

Cookie Dough Overload is available in stores beginning today.