HOUSTON – Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, y’all.

The ice cream is called I 💖 Ice Cream and is made with the “fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.”

“Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now you have two great reasons! National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, Feb. 4, and Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor today, I Cereal Ice Cream.

The flavor is available in the pint size, “but only for a limited time,” a social media post reads.