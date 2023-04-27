74º

It’s back! Blue Bell’s Peaches & Homemade Vanilla ice cream has returned for limited time

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Blue Bell's Peaches & Homemade Vanilla (Blue Bell Creameries)

HOUSTON – Calling all peach lovers!

Blue Bell will bring back its Peaches & Homemade Vanilla ice cream for a limited time, according to the company.

The flavor is described to have a combination of " juicy, ripe peaches and our famous Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.”

It will be available in the half gallon size during peach season.

