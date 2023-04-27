It’s back! Blue Bell’s Peaches & Homemade Vanilla ice cream has returned for limited time

HOUSTON – Calling all peach lovers!

Blue Bell will bring back its Peaches & Homemade Vanilla ice cream for a limited time, according to the company.

The flavor is described to have a combination of " juicy, ripe peaches and our famous Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.”

It will be available in the half gallon size during peach season.

Click here to find your nearest Blue Bell.

Related stories:

Blue Bell presents the half-gallon ice cream koozie

Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, inspired by breakfast

Blue Bell to sell peach-flavored ice cream in stores for a limited time