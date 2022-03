The Peachy Peach flavor by Blue Bell is available in grocery stores now.

HOUSTON – Blue Bell, the Brenham, Texas-based business, has rolled out a new peach-flavored ice cream now available in stores.

On Thursday, Blue Bell announced its new “Peachy Peach” ice cream flavor.

According to Blue Bell, the flavor is a “creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.”

Pints and half-gallons of the new “Peachy Peach” ice cream flavor are now available in stores for a limited time.



