New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a coffee fiend’s dream

Blue Bell on Thursday announced the release of a new flavor, Java Jolt.

In a news release, the company said the new product consists of coffee ice cream mixed with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

The flavor is available for a limited time.

